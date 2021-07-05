Titus L. Sensenig went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 3, 2021 at 96 years of age. He was a resident of Garden Spot Village retirement community for the last six years. He was born on April 14, 1925 and was the son of Michael and Emma (Landis) Sensenig. For 65 years he was the husband of Edith Esbenshade Sensenig until her passing on November 3rd 2008. He was a member at Martindale Mennonite Church.
Titus was renown in the local community for his well drilling business which he began as a young man in about 1942 and served the larger Northern Lancaster County area for most of his working years. The business has been passed along to the 3rd and 4th generation as Sensenig and Weaver Well Drilling located in Denver, PA. In his later years Titus also was employed by Brecknock Township as a road supervisor and had a rental property business that occupied much of his time. In all his years Titus worked long hard hours to provide for his family. Titus also very much enjoyed going to his mountain cabin in Perry county with his family.
Titus was the last of his 8 siblings who preceded him in death, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, Landis Sensenig husband of Anna Sauder, Harry Sensenig husband of Anna Sensenig, Lena Sensenig wife of Paul Brubaker, Aaron Sensenig husband of Emma Martin, Elam Sensenig husband of Florence Oritz, Anna Mary Sensenig wife of Raymond Mast, Paul Sensenig husband of Blanche Myers and Willis Sensenig husband of Beatrice Horning.
Titus is also survived by 4 children, Ruth Ann Sensenig married to Marvin King, Mary Ella Sensenig Weaver, Eugene L. Sensenig married to Thelma Smoker and Erma J. (Sensenig) married to Ronald Weaver and a daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Martin Sensenig. Titus was also preceded in death by a son, Floyd R. Sensenig, a partner in Sensenig & Weaver Well drilling. Titus was also dearly loved by 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, and preceded in death by 1 grandson, Dean Weaver.
A service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland with Pastor David Sensenig officiating. Interment will be in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the chapel on Thursday from 9 – 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Drilling For Life, 266 Vera Cruz Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.