Titus G. Reiff, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of Mary (Nolt) Reiff who preceded him in death in 2015.
Born in East Earl Township, Titus was the son of the late Jonas H. and Emma (Garman) Reiff.
Titus was a retired farmer, a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale conference.
Titus is survived by seven children, Linda N., married to Leon Rissler of East Earl, Warren N., married to Kimberly (Boas) Reiff of Pequea, Pauline N., wife of Amos Newswanger of Lewisburg, Ellen N., married to Arthur Hoover of Lititz, James N., married to Allison (Kapalka) Reiff of Conestoga, Alice N., married to Elvin Zimmerman of Lititz, Allen N. Reiff of Ephrata; 32 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and a sister, Paul G., husband of the late Arlene ( Horst) Reiff, Jonas G., married to Emma (Nolt) Reiff. Lester G., married to Alice (Musselman) Reiff, Joseph G., married to Lydia (Weaver) Reiff, Roy G., married to Dorothy (Sensenig) Reiff, Ella G., married to Menno S. Zimmerman, Noah G., married to Ruth (Weaver) Reiff, James G., married to Ella (Reiff) Reiff,
Preceding him in death is his grandson, Jonathan R. Rissler, and a brother, Clarence G., husband of the late Lena (Hoover) Reiff.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Arthur Hoover, 2490 Rothsville Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 8:30 AM at the Hoover residence, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
