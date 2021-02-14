Titus G. Musser, 98, of New Holland, died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Jacob G. and Anna Mary (Gehman) Musser. His wife of 69 years, Mildred (Geigley) Musser, died in 2018.
Titus retired from his bulldozing service after 60 years.
He was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church where he formerly served as trustee. He was also a member of the New Holland Rotary Club since 1961 where he served as past president, Secretary, and Treasurer, Earl Lodge #413 I.O.O.F. since 1956 serving as Past Noble Grand, and Boy Scout Committee Former Cub Master with troop #148.
Surviving are three children, Gary L. Musser of Neffsville, Joyce L. Patterson of Boca Raton, FL, and Judy M. (Troy) Payne of Manassas, VA; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Musser; a sister, Verna Martin of Bethel; and a brother, Phares Musser of Ephrata.
Preceding him in death in addition to his wife is a son, Timothy R. Musser; a son-in-law, Hubert A. "Hap" Patterson; a grandson, Gregory David Musser; three sisters, Lydia Stauffer, Amanda Wanner, and Mildred Rudy; and three brothers, Chester, John, and Luke Musser.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery. To view the livestream on Thursday, February 18 at 1 pm go to www.gardenspotvillage.org/live. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
