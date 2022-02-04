Titus G. Eberly, 96, of Wellsboro, died Saturday January 29, 2022 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro. He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Alice S. (Good) Eberly. He was the husband of Ada (Bicher) Eberly who preceded him in death on September 6, 1992 and the husband of Edna (Bicher) Eberly who preceded him in death on March 7, 2012.
Titus owned and operated Eberly Sawmill and had worked for the former Morris Block. He attended the Assemblies of Yahweh in Frystown and enjoyed bowling and hunting.
Surviving are sons, Eugene (Maria) Eberly of East Stroudsburg; Allen (Elizabeth) Eberly of Westfield; daughters, Janice Eberly of Ozark, AL; Margaret (Joe) Wilde of Westfield; Ruth (Don) Watts of Florence, SC; a daughter-in-law, Karen Eberly of Mansfield; a brother, Joseph (Jean) Eberly, sisters, Alice Horst and Anna Mary Oberholtzer, 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives and parents, Titus was preceded in death by sons, Leroy and David Eberly, a daughter, Brenda Shannon, brothers, Paul, James and Daniel Eberly, sisters, Lena Sauder and Susanna Bicher, and a great-grandson, Jacob Bell.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Titus's life on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.
Memorial donations in Titus’s memory may be made to: Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946.
