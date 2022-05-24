Titus F. Kauffman, age 84, of New Holland, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara Lapp Kauffman, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Leacock Twp, son of the late Simeon & Sarah Fisher Kauffman,
Titus served 23 years as Lead Pastor of Alden Mennonite Church, Buffalo, NY, after which he earned his master's degree in Counseling. For the last 2 decades at Petra Church, Titus enjoyed his role as a counselor and Assistant Pastor of Care. He touched many lives as the Visitation Pastor, Marriage Enrichment Team Leader and, along with his wife, the Grief Share Group Leader. Titus also served as the chaplain for Garden Spot Fire Rescue. He enjoyed riding bike, woodworking, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his beloved wife are 4 children: Scott Kauffman of Miramar, FL, Sara wife of Doug Colby of New Holland, Beth wife of Kevin Boll of New Holland, Amy Kauffman wife of John Freeborn of San Jose, CA, grandchildren, Devan (Kristen), Drew, Owen, David, Kaiya, and Cheyton, siblings: Fianna wife of the late J. Mast Blank of Gays Creek, KY, Albert husband of Dolly Stoltzfus Kauffman of Dundee, NY. He was preceded in death by his and Barb's daughter Gretchen, siblings: Delilah Swartzentruber, Arthur Kauffman, Elva Burkholder, and his first wife Leah Lapp Kauffman.
A celebration of life service will take place at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, on Saturday, May 28th at 11 a.m., with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Service may be viewed via live stream at www.petra.church/live. There will also be a greeting time at the church on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will take place in the Petra Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Petra Church, with a designation to Lifesprings Counseling or Missions. shiveryfuneralhome.com