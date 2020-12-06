Titus E. Hertzog, 82, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Born December 17, 1937, in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Henry F. & Dorothy M. (neé Gockley) Hertzog.
Titus proudly served in the U.S. Army, and had volunteered for many years at the Coatesville VA Medical Center, helping his fellow veterans. He retired from Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, in 1997 after 30 years of service.
He was a longtime member of: the Marion Twp. Rod and Gun Club, Rescue Fire Co., Mt. Aetna, Pioneer Hose Co., Robesonia, Keystone Fire Co., Rehrersburg, Max W. Schaeffer VFW Post 6558 , Womelsdorf, Newmanstown Athletic Assoc., Orioles, Nest 147 Newmanstown, and the American Legion Post 880, Richland.
He was a lifetime member of: the Womelsdorf Rod & Gun Club, Womelsdorf Fire Co., RedRose DAV Chapter #80, Lancaster, and the Amvets Post 19, Lancaster.
He is survived by his children: Peggy, wife of Joe Fiorentino, Patty, wife of Tom Trievel, Teresa, wife of Tom Hollow, Jr., Tracy, wife of Joe Halbleib, and Troy Hertzog; and by his step children: Lester Getz, husband of Donna, Dawn, wife of Larry Sandoe, and Bonnie Griffin; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, also survive.
Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge.
