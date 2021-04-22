Titus Dean Eberly, 52, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 19, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Amos and Blanche Sweitzer Eberly. He was the loving husband of Tracey Joy Enck Eberly and they would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in September.
Titus was a delivery driver for G&G Feed & Supply, Manheim. In his earlier years, he was a hog and dairy farmer. An avid fisherman, Titus also enjoyed trains.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Seth M. Eberly at home; two brothers: David Eberly, John husband of Melody Eberly and three sisters: Leah wife of David Mallow, Mary wife of Dean Kegerreis and Lois wife of Chad Alspaugh.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
