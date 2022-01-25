Titina Maria Heisler, 93, of Millersville, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Thomas M. Heisler, Jr. for 53 years before he passed away in 2000. She was born in Gasperina, Italy, daughter of the late Francesco and Carmen (Catrabone) Castano. Titina immigrated to the United States in 1930, eventually landing with her family in Lancaster City. She attended Sacred Heart School where she eventually married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, to her husband at the age of 19. Prior to her marriage, she worked with her father in a local shoe factory, telling her grandchildren many years later, that the reason she ate so fast was due to the short time that they were given for lunch. However, anyone that was ever a guest in her house knows that it was because she never sat down, making sure everyone had something to eat or drink.
As a wife, mother and grandmother, Titina loved and cared for several generations of children. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren counted themselves lucky to grow up in a household that prized fun and affection above all else. She walked to school, cooked for, dressed and played many a card game, never turning away a chance to bandage a skinned knee or kiss away a hurt. She was an example of unconditional love.
Titina loved cooking (and everyone enjoyed her homemade meatballs), managing the household and never missed her favorite show, Days of Our Lives. With all of the children she cared for, it was shocking how clean her house could be! She relished going to craft shows and downtown shopping with her best friend Betty Bachman, as well as day trips with Doris and Bob Barr.
She is survived by her children: Martin F. (Carol) Heisler; Suzanne H. (Ronald) Finch and Thomas M. (Kathy) Heisler III. Three granddaughters: Shannon Weaver; Titina Brown and Jessica Rebman. Six great-grandchildren: Ryan Dimmig; Claudia Geiger; Logan Weaver; Harrison and Hayden Brown and Ethan Rebman. Siblings: Rosina Macrina; Philomena McKinney and Gregory Castano. Also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister: Sandra Hickey and her granddaughter: Heather Dimmig.
Titina's family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses of Hospice that provided the same loving care in her last weeks that she gave others her entire life.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel, as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church for a viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com