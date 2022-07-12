Tinh Thi Tran, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Saigon, Vietnam, she was the daughter of the late Nguu Van Tran and Tro Vo. Tinh worked as a self-employed seamstress. A devoted Buddhist, she loved spending time with her family and contributing to charities.
Surviving are three brothers, Loi Tran, Tien Tran, and Cong Tran; a sister, Hoa Tran; four nephews, An Tran, Luan Tran, Andy Nguyen, Gia Pham; and two nieces, Lan Tran and Giay Tran.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tinh's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
