Tina M. Weaver, 54, of Denver, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Raymond and Ruth (Fulmer) Jumbelick and was the wife of Jay Stanley Weaver with whom she shared 23 years of marriage.
Tina was a member of Victory Church, Ephrata and was a generous and giving person. She enjoyed doing mission work and her grandchildren were everything to her.
In addition to her husband, Tina is survived by son, Jerry Shaffer of Ephrata, daughter, Amanda Shaffer of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; sister, Brenda Dom, and brother, Bruce Jumbelick.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Victory Church, 939 Linden Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
