Tina M. Dieter, 48, of Manheim, died unexpectedly, Friday, July 28, 2023 at her residence. She was the loving wife of Kenneth M. Dieter, and they celebrated 27 years of marriage on March 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she is the daughter of James and Sharry Theal, Manheim, and the late Layce (Thornton) (Theal) Tshudy. Tina was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1993. She was a manager for Turkey Hill and Speedway convenience stores and was also a cook at the Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to her husband, father, and step-mother is a daughter Desiree Dieter and boyfriend Tony Pena of Lancaster; a son Kyle and girlfriend Abby Gusler, Manheim; a grandson Greyson Pena; a brother Terry husband of Yvonne Theal, Manheim; and a sister Barbara Shellenberger and companion Scott Polly, Landisville. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Theal, and her step-father Dale Tshudy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Contributions in Tina's memory may be sent to Mt. Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
