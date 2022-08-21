Tina Louise McElrath, 53, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was the daughter of the late James Trauger and Holly Warfel (Wickersham), and her stepfather, the late David P. Warfel.
Tina attended J.P. McCaskey High School, and Lancaster School of Cosmetology. She worked many years as a waitress for Jennie's Diner and Foxshire Family Restaurant. She enjoyed rock and country concerts, riding motorcycles, and laying poolside in the sun. She attended the Overdose Awareness walk annually. Tina loved spending time with her family. She was sentimental, generous, and kind, known to give long lasting hugs. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Ryanna N. McElrath, Miyah M. McElrath, grandson, Jowell D. Ashby, stepson, Shane D. Ross, sisters, Crystal Warfel (Jeffrey Santiago), Jenn Trauger, brothers, Dennis Weit, Jim Trauger, and Matt Trauger, stepbrothers, Henry Hess, Dennis Hess, and Mike Hess, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad D. Ashby.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tina's Funeral Service on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 3 PM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing at 1:30 PM until the time of service.
