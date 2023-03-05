Tina L. (Fisher) Thoman, 63, of Landisville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Tina, a daughter of the late Jay and Janet (Reifsnyder) Fisher was born in West Reading.
She is survived by her loving companion Allen Cohen of Landisville; her sister Vicki L., wife of Ross J. Stowell, Mohnton; her brother Jay Lee Fisher, South Heidelberg; niece Kirsten (Stowell), wife of Ben Franco, Lancaster; a nephew Ryan J. Stowell, husband of Alicia; and two great-nieces Maggie and Aidan Stowell.
Tina was a graduate of Wilson High School, West Lawn, Millersville University, and York Hospital School of Medical Technology. She worked in several area laboratories including York Memorial Hospital, Lancaster Laboratories and Reading Hospital.
She enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities such as running in charity fundraising 5Ks, mountain biking, motorcycling, skiing, gardening, and relaxing on the beach with her family. Tina and Allen enjoyed many skiing trips to Vermont, Utah, New Hampshire, and several other locations with their friends in the Lancaster Ski Club.
Tina you were always the life of our party, and you will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter at webpa.alsa.org or ALS Hope Foundation at alshf.org
