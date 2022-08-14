Tina L. Drace, 61, of Mount Joy, died on August 6, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Jamie L. Wilson of Mount Joy. Born on January 16, 1961 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara (Herr) Rosenberry.
Tina was an electroplater for AMZ.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Ashley, Justin and TanaLea, two stepsons Jordan and Nicholas; four grandchildren Isabella, Aldous, Madelyn Rose and Sydni; a sister Cynthia and two brothers Stephen and Robert. She was preceded in death by a brother Mark.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, PA 17368.