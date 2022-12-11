Tina L. Amaro, 67, of Drumore, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Columbia.
She was the wife of the late Carmello "Carm" Amaro, who passed away in 2018. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Templeton Bleecher. She attended Lampeter Strasburg High School.
Tina had worked for the Exide Corporation for 28 years until her retirement, where she worked as an assembler.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and was a member of the Ancient Order of The Croaking Frogs in Quarryville.
Tina is survived by her children: Cori married to Rick Benner of Lancaster, and Brad Amaro and his girlfriend Heather Riffert of Quarryville; her grandchildren Austin and Kyra Benner; her brothers: Frank married to Sandy Bleecher and Rusty married to Dottie Bleecher, both of Strasburg, and Donnie married to Sara Bleecher of Lancaster, many nieces, nephews and friends, and by her furgrands: Zeus, Zeva, Koda, and Mazie.
Services will be private. Donations can be made in Tina's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
