Tina (Janeen) L. DePrefontaine

Tina (Janeen) L. (Reinhart) DePrefontaine, 65, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Tina was born April 17, 1956 in Willow Street, Lancaster County and is the daughter of the late James and Geraldine (Parker) Reinhart.
In 1974 she graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster. She was employed by the School District of Lancaster as an administrative assistant for 38 years before retiring in 2011. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and was heavily involved with the Sano City/Lancaster Student Exchange Program.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Jessica Pond and her husband Wade of Lancaster, Jamie Diegel and her husband Brian of Ephrata, Amber Menter and her husband Matt of Lancaster and Karin Figueroa and her husband Jose of Lancaster; her sons, Robert Hutchinson III of Lancaster and Robert John Huss of Lancaster; 28 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and her sisters Julie Haussener of Lock Haven, PA; Janice Medora of Lancaster and June Matamoros of Fleming Island, FL.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM at pavilion 2 of the Manheim Township Community Park in Neffsville, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Wade Pond. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf, PA.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the Girl Scouts or the Boy Scouts of America.
