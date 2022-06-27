Tina I. (Stone) Pence, age 66, of 15 Wolf Circle, Ephrata, passed away at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster.
Born in Bloomsburg on October 12, 1955, she was a daughter of the late John R. "Jack" and Janice I. (Sharrow) Stone, Sr. She resided in the Ephrata area for the past 45 years.
Tina was a Registered Nurse all of her working life and was last employed at the Willow Valley Retirement Community in Willow Street. She was previously employed for a long time at the Maple Farms Nursing Home in Akron.
She attended the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Lititz Community Band.
Surviving is her husband of 22 years, Ronald E. Pence, three brothers in the Bloomsburg area, and a sister in Williamsport.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church, Market St. & West 3rd St., Bloomsburg. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.
