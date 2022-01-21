Timothy W. Miller, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lebanon on June 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Robert K. and Mary M. Wert Miller.
Tim was raised in the Mennonite Church and had been a part of the Bible Holiness Church. He had worked as a mason tender.
He is survived by his sons, Ashley G. husband of Laura Miller of Terre Hill and Michael Miller of Leola; daughter Mary Lynn wife of Delmer Horning of Stevens; sister Judith L. wife of William Houser of Hershey and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas I. Miller and his sister, Rosemary F. Stratton.
Services will be at the convenience of the family with interment at the Dohner Mennonite Church. www.kreamerlumfh.com
