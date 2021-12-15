Timothy W. Ginder, 67, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl R. and Nora Hevner Ginder. For over 47 years Tim was employed at Ephrata Area Rehab Services (EARS). Tim attended Highpoint Community Church, Ephrata. From 1999 to 2013 Tim was a resident at Friendship Community Shalom House, Lititz; and participated in Special Olympics for many years. His interests included a love for all animals, and “Batman” movies. He had a passion for music especially “Bluegrass Gospel” and the Beatles, and he enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.
Surviving is a sister, Deb wife of Bob Boyer of Grandy, NC, a brother, Dan Ginder, of Lititz, nieces and nephews, and guardians, Max and Barbara Mlambo with whom he resided with.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tim’s funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker’s Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Tim’s memory to Special Olympics of Lancaster County, P.O. Box 7442, Lancaster, PA 17604-7442, or Highpoint Community Church Men’s Ministry, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com