Timothy V. Kashner, Sr., 55, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
He was the loving husband of Lisa Ann (Shank) Kashner and son of Darlene Kashner Stoner.
Timothy is also survived by five children: Anthony Kashner, Timothy Kashner, Jr., Amanda Kashner, Derek Smith, and Jared Smith; 6 grandchildren: Braydon Kashner, Austin Smith, Chloe Lesher, Aaliyah Watson, Addelyn Smith, and Connor Smith; half-sister, Evelyn; Uncle Vernon and Aunt Barbara, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carl Stoner; father, Benjamin Martin; grandmother, Lorraine Repass; and half-siblings: Sonny, Marlene, and Mike.
Tim was born in Lititz, PA and was a Warwick High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver for various local trucking companies.
Memorial services officiated by Pastor J. David Brubaker will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
