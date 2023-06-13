Timothy S. Shorter, 54, of Columbia died June 5, 2023 at UPMC-Harrisburg. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Scheetz) Shorter. Tim and Nancy celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on May 25, 2023. Born March 20, 1969 in Willard, OH, he was the son of Lloyd G. and Janet (Kissel) Shorter of Manheim Township, PA.
Tim worked for LSC Communications for 32 years and was most recently the Health and Safety Manager.
Tim was a 1987 graduate of Manheim Township High School. He was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church where he had been a deacon and volunteered in many activities of the church. He was the MYAA Football Commissioner from 2014-2017. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and sports. He was an avid Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys fan. Family was very important to Tim.
In addition to his wife, Nancy and parents, Lloyd and Janet, he is survived by his 6 children, Nathan, Jasmine, Devon, Isaiah, Aiden, and Ariana Shorter; a brother, Michael T. Shorter and his wife, Lori of Manheim Township; a sister, Cammie Brenneman of Mount Wolf; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Shorter.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA with Pastor Keith Long officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
