Timothy M. Landis, of East Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly at age 53 on June 27, 2021 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. He was the son of Gordon S. and Sarah "Sally" Landis, the beloved husband of 33 years to Beth Anne (Fry) Landis, and the father to Meagan Landis.
Tim was a man of God and was a loving husband, father, son and son-in-law. He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Sally Landis, his wife Beth, his daughter Meagan, and by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Landis, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 14 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, from 5-7 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 15 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 3 PM with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. The service will also be livestreamed at https://www.calvarychurch.org/more/event-live-stream/ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to Handi* Vangelism Ministries International via www.hvmi.org/onlingiving. For additional information and to leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com