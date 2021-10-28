On the morning of October 25, 2021, Timothy Louis Callahan, age 67, moved on to his next life after a sudden decline in health complications he battled for the past decade (not COVID).
He was born in Cambridge, MA to the late Richard Callahan, Jr., and the late Margaret (Thibault) Callahan. Tim was the second oldest of 6 children. Tim’s siblings included: Richard Callahan III (Rhea Serra Callahan); Susan Murphy (the late Michael Murphy); the late Laura Callahan; Mary Callahan; and Dennis Callahan (Mary Dehey Callahan). Tim is survived by his caring wife of 40 years Barbara (Whiskeyman) Callahan; his son, Timothy Louis Callahan, Jr. (Elizabeth Rimar Callahan); his daughter, Megan (Callahan) Beyerle (Scott Beyerle, Jr.) and a beautiful granddaughter, Charlotte Beyerle. Tim came from a large Irish Catholic family and is survived by 2 aunts, Teresa (Thibault) Rioux and Sarah (Thibault) Blood and a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces and life-long friends. He shared an unbreakable bond with his nephew, Declan Murphy as “2 Cambridge boys trying to make Lancaster, PA home”.
Frugality and spirituality were instilled in Tim and his siblings from a young age; however, it must be stated that Tim especially excelled at frugality. NECCO wafers were a common candy purchase for Tim, not because he enjoyed them per se, but because they provided great value. Bargains made Tim happy and using coupons made him even happier. Raised in the greater Boston area, Tim inherited a love for the Red Sox, Patriots, and politics. From a young age, Tim was actively involved in local politics, mounting campaigns for various positions throughout his life. He believed that the two party system was impetus to and wanted everyone to have a voice.
A graduate of Cambridge High and Latin in 1971, Tim was bright, intelligent and was a human calculator and a human thesaurus. From 1979-1985, Tim served as a Russian linguist in the U.S. Army. While in the army, he completed his Bachelor’s degree through University of Maryland. He met his future wife Barbara (U.S. Air Force) while at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA where they studied Russian, but would truly bond over a shared love of adventure. They were often stationed apart after starting their relationship and long distance communication was not as easy then as now. They wrote each other constantly and their children are thrilled at the love letter treasure trove left behind for them.
In 1985, Tim was diagnosed with Leukemia and was not expected to survive. With his brother Dennis as a perfect match, a life-saving bone marrow transplant was done in Seattle, WA. We are all eternally grateful for the “extra” years we got with Tim.
Tim attended the Lititz Moravian Church where he enjoyed community and fellowship. He got to see his kids grow up and was able to attend their weddings, celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary in April, and know his granddaughter. A true people person, he didn’t care what race, ethnicity, religion, background, age, or gender a person was—he would always give you the benefit of the doubt, and assume you shared the same enormous heart as he. Tim had a levity and a sense of humor to him.
Tim helped many people by acclimating them to the U.S. and helping them receive citizenship. He used his fluency in Russian to help refugee families from Azerbaijan. He also spent time in the Czech Republic, teaching English to children. He has friends all over the world. Tim loved music. Tim was not boastful except about bargains and coupons, sports, and his family. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, Tim would have wanted you to not vote for Trump or any of his cronies in any elections - and to get vaccinated. Please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 lls.org, in his name.
