Timothy L. Weaver, 50, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Mabel (Horning) Weaver Good of Blainsport and the late A. Earl Weaver.
He enjoyed four wheeling, watching all sports, and played tournament volleyball for a number of years.
In addition to his mother, Timothy is survived by four siblings, Gene, husband of Donna (Moran-Falin) Weaver of Blainsport; Wilma, wife of Stan Horst of Denver, Linda, wife of Dave Snader of Denver, Michael, husband of Valerie (Miller) Weaver of Denver; many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM and Wednesday, December 9th, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the Blainsport Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
