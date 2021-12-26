Timothy L. Landis, 65, of Lititz, PA died peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was also known as "Wilbur" to a few close friends. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late David Landis and Mary (Wenger) Landis. Tim was the loving husband to Linda (Stabley) Landis for over 35 years.
Tim attended York Academy of Arts as well as Millersville University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. His three-dimensional wire and clay sculptures expressed his talent and creativity in the Arts. Tim was a master mechanical technician. He took pride in his skills in any machine he assembled or fixed. He believed in quality workmanship. Prior to retirement, Tim worked for Deere Country in Mount Joy, his favorite employer in his lifetime. Previously, he worked for Bent Creek Country Club and his grandfather's business, John E. Landis Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda of Lititz, is a daughter, Kelsey Grove (Todd) of Elizabethtown, and son, Tyler Landis (Ruth Shadle) of East Petersburg; his brother Steve Landis (Judy) of Leola; and sister, Gwen Hostetter (Phil) of Lancaster; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Tim had a love for animals and all living things. The Landis house had an open door to feral and unwanted cats that became part of their family. He built special cat houses for outdoor cats to keep warm during inclement weather. Tim shared a love of his vegetable garden with his wife and grew many varieties of mild and hot peppers to produce his famous specialty fruit salsas and BBQ sauces, each unique of its own. Tim was a devoted Eagles fan and enjoyed gathering with friends and family to cheer them on.
Tim was like a walking history book who loved to read and share his knowledge of the past. He was a great storyteller. He was a devoted, loving husband and father who adored his children and loved his family and friends. His quirky sense of humor will be surely missed by all who knew him!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 401 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231. Family and friends will be received from 5 pm until 7 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday January 8, 2022. Tim requested that friends and family bring memories or stories that bring smiles and laughter to the service. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com