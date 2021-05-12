Timothy L. Kulp, 58, of Morgantown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was married nine years to Sandra Lynn Calvert Kulp. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Samuel N. and A. Joyce Zimmerman Kulp of Ephrata.
Tim had worked many years at the former Martins Grocery Store in Morgantown. He was a member of Petra Church in New Holland. He enjoyed being a handyman, jigsaw and sudoku puzzles.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are two sisters, Cindi wife of Bob Rissler of Terre Hill, and Sherry wife of Jerry Roggie of New Holland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Kulp.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 14, at 11:00 A.M. at Hopewell Church Cemetery, 2286 Hopewell Road, Elverson, PA with Pastor Gary Buck officiating. A viewing will be held at Hopewell Church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Timothy's memory may be made to Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orland Road, New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA