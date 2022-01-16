Timothy K. Coble (Uncle Timmy), 58, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home, due to natural causes. Born Wednesday, October 30, 1963, in Lancaster, he was the son of Frances (Aldinger) Coble and the late Eugene E. Coble.
Tim worked as an installer for Superior Sign, Elizabethtown and retired this past year. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Eagles, going to Hershey Bears games, Friday night high school football games, and most of all the occasional adult Pepsi.
He is survived by a son, Chad E. Coble, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Sophia Hample and Theodore Coble; his mother, Frances, of Elizabethtown; three siblings: Marlin R. Coble, married to Erline, of Bainbridge, Keith E. Coble, married to Kimberly, of Elizabethtown and Karen M. Roeting, married to Charlie, of Fishing Creek as well as Tim’s extended family and caring friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with the Pastor David Woolverton officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Timothy’s memory to Friendship Fire & Hose Co., 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-5300, www.etownonline.com
