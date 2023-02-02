Our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Timothy James Kinsley died on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at Kelowna General Hospital. He is the husband of Anne M. (McGinnis) Kinsley. The two were soon to celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary.
Born on May 5th, 1965, in York, he was the son of Anne W. (Whalen) Kinsley and the late Robert A. Kinsley. After graduating from Dallastown Area High School in 1983, he attended Colorado State University, earning a bachelor's degree in construction management and was active in the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.
After graduation, Tim moved home to York to work with his family at Kinsley Construction alongside his mother, father, and brothers Pat, Jon, and Chris, while their brother Rob joined the enterprises later. After working as a project manager in the family construction business, Tim began working closely with his father and mentor in the Kinsley Realty division. He successfully grew the family's real estate portfolio to position Kinsley as a leading real estate development and management company both regionally and nationally.
Tim was an entrepreneur at heart with a passion for supporting strong teams and the community. As an active founding member and board member in many organizations, his voice was recognizable at the tables of Traditions Bank, York County Community Foundation, Better York, York College, and many other regional nonprofits.
His love for the outdoors was evident in his active lifestyle and was proven during his time as a member of the Rambo Run Club where he served as president from 2001 to 2003. He was also a proud founding member of North Muddy Fish & Game Association where he served as president for 12 years.
Along with his wife, Anne, Tim is survived by his daughter, Molly M. Kinsley of Brooklyn, New York; son, Robert M. Kinsley of Seven Valleys; daughter-in-law Juliet E. (Ellis) Kinsley of Seven Valleys; three brothers, Patrick Kinsley (Carla) of York; Chris Kinsley (Jeri Ann) of Seven Valleys and Rob Kinsley (Rebecca) of York. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Kinsley, and passed with his beloved brother, Jonathan Robert Kinsley, by his side.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in the loving memory of Tim to the "Tim and Anne Kinsley Family Fund" administered by The York County Community Foundation to help create a more vibrant York County. Gifts in Tim's honor can be sent here:
https://yccf.networkforgood.com/projects/184385-tim-and-anne-kinsley-family-fund-of-yccf
A Tribute to Tim:
Tim was a devoted husband and father who demonstrated enormous pride in his wife, Anne, and children, Molly and Bobby. He became known by so many in this world because he never slowed down, charging head-on into life. This attribute allowed him to constantly make new friends and create new experiences with old friends driven by his desire to be connected to those he cared for in life.
Tim experienced life to the fullest with the many people who he valued as his close friends. This characteristic was true in his business life as well. His forward-thinking, chance-taking mentality led him and his family into many successful and long-lasting business partnerships where Tim's voice was evident in the outcomes he drove.
Tim cut his teeth in real estate by working with his father, Robert A. Kinsley, and through the growth of Kinsley Construction and Kinsley Properties. Eventually, Kinsley Properties branched out on its own with Tim as president of the organization. Tim loved growing his team, building a strong organization and managing Kinsley Properties for greater success, including how the company was carrying on the legacy of his father. Nearly every Kinsley Properties employee knew Tim on a personal level as he was so dedicated to his people and the business. The business is well positioned to thrive under the leadership of the team he built and will live on due to the legacy he has left behind.
Tim loved working on motorcycles and vehicles in his shop at home, reading Louis L'Amour novels, fly fishing, hunting, sampling wine, and eating good food. He greatly enjoyed sharing these pursuits with his family and friends, sparing no expense to make a moment memorable.
Tim had many hobbies and not enough time, however, there were a few he prioritized. Skiing was a true passion, which he learned at a young age with his parents and brothers. His love for skiing continued with friends throughout his college and adult years. Tim accompanied his dad and brothers on heli-skiing trips in British Columbia continuously from 1994 to present. Tim skied a total of 2,436,319 vertical feet in the snowy mountains of British Columbia. Along with Anne, Tim taught his children to ski when they were of age. He made it a priority to enjoy skiing sports with both of his children, giving the family very fond memories to cherish.
Tim loved to travel to different cultures to experience the sights, food, and drink that each had to offer. Tim and Anne were all smiles when traveling to a new place, experiencing adventures together as a loving couple. They always made the most of their trips together, coming home with more stories than could be told in one sitting.
Tim was equally as happy on the back of a horse in the Rocky Mountains. Tim shared many hunting and riding trips with his dad and brothers over the years, learning to manage and load a pack string in the mountains. Tim passed this knowledge and love down to his daughter, son, and daughter-in-law over multiple trips into the backcountry. It was evident that his favorite time spent in the saddle was with his daughter, son, and daughter-in-law.
Most importantly, Tim was the kind of husband, father, and friend who would come to your aid at a moment's notice without a single second thought.
A remembrance service for Timothy J. Kinsley as well as his internment will be held privately in York.