Timothy James Halloran, 56, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Havertown, he was the son of John and Barbara (née Tarrant). He was the beloved husband of Danielle (née Milazzo).
Tim was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was a 1986 graduate of Villanova University and remained a passionate follower of Villanova basketball. He also was an avid Eagles, 76ers and Phillies fan. Tim was a talented musician, and an ardent American history enthusiast. He dedicated his professional life to radio broadcasting. Above all he cherished his family. Anyone who knew and loved him felt uplifted by his genuine smile, enormous heart and sense of humor. To meet Tim was to know him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by step daughters, Gabrielle Miller attending West Virginia University, Kati and Audrey Miller both of Lancaster; siblings John Michael Halloran (NH), Patti Seymour and her husband Greg (NH), Eileen Stasiunas and her husband Chris (Avondale, PA); nephews Tommy and Matthew Stasiunas, as well as countless friends and colleagues who knew him more like family than friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends and family welcome for visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the church prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Tim's family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory to the Chester Children's Chorus, 112 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081, https://www.swarthmore.edu/chester-childrens-chorus/gift.
