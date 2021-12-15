Timothy J. Kiely, 71, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS—he was surrounded by his family, who loved him endlessly. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who always cherished time spent with friends and family, especially his wife and five grandchildren.
He was married to his wife, Pamela (Diem), for 49 years and leaves behind three children: Oliver S. Kiely, husband of Jessica (Purcell); Brian J. Kiely, husband of Annette Ketalu; and Alicia R. (Kiely), wife of Sean Harmann. He is also survived by six siblings.
Tim served 2 years of active duty in the U.S. Navy and 4 years in the Navy Reserve. He was an accomplished master carpenter who spent the first 20 years of his career constructing room sets for Armstrong World Industries. He worked another 12 in a similar role at Excel Productions before starting his own home improvement company in 2004. He retired in 2017. Tim was a talented woodworker; he could do anything with his strong hands.
Tim was a kind and humble man to his core—selflessly generous to all in need. He lived by the rule that ‘anything worth doing is worth doing right’, and all who knew him loved his excellent work and genuine spirit.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Tribute Donations be made to the ALS Foundation in his memory. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com