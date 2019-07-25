Timothy J. Hawthorne, Sr., 62, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Leroy M. and Anna Mae (Gerber) Hawthorne. He was married to his wife Debra J. (Longenecker) Hawthorne in 2000.
Tim worked as a truck driver for 35 years. He enjoyed feeding the birds in his yard and riding his motorcycle. Tim and his wife had a great time being DJs together for 19 years. He will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Matthew J., Michael T. & wife Marsha, Timothy J. Hawthorne, Jr. & wife Andrea, all of Elizabethtown; step son, Joshua M. Kling & partner Alexis of Palmyra, six grandsons: Aiden, Tanner, Garrett, Gabriel, and Andrew Hawthorne, and Ryan Kling; and brother David Hawthorne of Elizabethtown.
A Eulogy and Sharing of Memories will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of visitation will be held from 10-11AM. His cremated remains will be scattered by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com