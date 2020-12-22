Services for Timothy J. Foy, 71, of Elizabethtown, who passed away on December 17, 2020, have been rescheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will now be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 12:00 PM. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, 717-615-0749.
