Timothy J. Foy, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born Sunday, March 27, 1949 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Pflieger). He would have been married 50 years to Roseanne M. (Gould) Foy in May 2021.
A 1967 graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, Tim served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a catcher with the Chicago White Sox Triple A affiliate in 1967-68. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Elizabethtown for over 30 years. He was active with Children's Friendship Project of Northern Ireland and Susquehanna Service Dogs. Tim was employed as a packaging manager with DAS Distributors for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and loved dogs, especially Labs. Tim and his wife loved playing the slot machines at the casinos, they would start in the late evening and play into the early morning hours. His slot machine of choice was Hee-Haw.
In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by a daughter Erin M. Swisher of Middletown; a son Sean T. Foy and wife Christina of Cochranville; five grandchildren: Keegan Swisher, Brittany Crawford, Miranda Mathewson, Mason Swisher and Brayden Foy; six great-grandchildren; a brother Joseph Foy and wife Kathleen, a sister Kathleen Goelz and husband Ray; his father-in-law Francis X. Gould, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 12:00 PM. Viewing will be from 11:00 until the time of service. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim's memory may be made to the VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.