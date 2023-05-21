Timothy H. Stump, 60, of Lancaster, PA passed away on May 12, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was the husband of more than 36 years to Kelly Criddle. They lived a wonderful life together. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Howard J. Stump and Carol A. Eichmann Stump.
Timothy earned a bachelor's degree, while pursuing a career in Machinery at Thomson (60 Case). Tim later became a Production Manager at Eastern Drillers.
He was a true family man. A loving husband, father, friend, partner and companion. Tim was an only child. He had a golden heart. Tim enjoyed spending his time with his family and working on home improvements. Tim loved to go fishing, go to casinos and travel. He enjoyed bowling and was in several different leagues. In one league, he bowled with his daughter, Mandy and they earned second place. He was an avid football fan. He supported his two favorite teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. His parents brought him up well, teaching him to take everything in stride. A happy family is all that Tim ever desired.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Mandy) Stump Sheppard; granddaughter, Lilyana (Lily) Marie Sheppard and a host of loving extended family.
Friends will be welcome to join the Stump Family for a Memorial Service on May 25, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Please dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org in Tim's name. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com