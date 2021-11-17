Timothy G. Healy, 60, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Timothy J. and Mary Rossiter Healy. He was the loving husband of Deborah “Debbie” Strazza Healy with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Retired in August of last year, Tim was a mailman for the United States Postal Service working in Brooklyn, NY and Lancaster County for 37 years. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. Timothy was a proud Irishman, proud Poppy, and devoted family man. He was a professional bull rider, NYC marathon runner, and food enthusiast. His energy was larger than life itself!
Surviving in addition to his wife Debbie are two sons: Sean Healy companion of Gabby Piedra of Columbia, Timothy P. husband of Gina Healy of Elizabethtown, two daughters: Meghan Healy of Columbia, Kayla Healy of Manheim; two grandchildren: Timothy J. and Cillian Healy; and four siblings: Kathy wife of Thomas Purdy of Milford, Dennis husband of Debra Healy of Brooklyn, NY, Patricia wife of William Rohe of East Rockaway, NY and Kevin Healy of Bushkill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel officiating. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Sunday from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Tim’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com