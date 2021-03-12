Timothy E. "Timmy" Leonard, 39, of Lancaster, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Timmy was born on June 21, 1981, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster to Dawn Marie (Walton) and Christian Elwood Leonard, Jr. Timmy was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. His family considered themselves blessed to have Timmy in their lives.
He loved fishing, especially deep-sea fishing. Being on the shore and the water were some of his favorite vacation spots. He enjoyed watching NASCAR for many years. He started his NASCAR journey cheering on Dale Earnhart, Sr. and went on to cheering for Dale Earnhart, Jr. Timmy was a true Philadelphia sports fan. His favorite teams were the Eagles and the Phillies. He also enjoyed watching the Lancaster Barnstormers and loved watching the fireworks display following the games.
Timmy will be fondly remembered for always wanting to help his family with yard work and spending time with his Sheltie dogs. He loved all animals but especially enjoyed visiting the dogs when he would visit the Humane League.
He will be sorely missed by his parents, cousins raised as Timmy's brothers: Christopher Walton and Brian Walton, Jr., aunts, and uncles: Robert Walton (Cathy), Ronald Walton (Joy), Gerald Walton, Sr., Brian Walton, Sr., Joseph Leonard, Sr., and Mary Leonard, all of Lancaster, Charles Walton and Barry Walton of Conestoga, Penny Frankhouser of Columbia, and Wayne Walton, Sr. (Alice) of Florida and countless cousins. He was preceded in passing by an uncle, Donald Walton, and grandparents: Nancy and Robert Walton, Sr. and Elizabeth and Christian Leonard, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday March 14th at 1 PM, officiated by Rev. Dr. Daniel M. Yeiser of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing from noon until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster. Memorial contributions in Timmy's name may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Humane League of Lancaster, humanepa.org/donations/online-donations/
