Timothy Dee Horein, age 69, died peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Ephrata Hospital. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, Tim was the son of the late John and Louise Horein.
Tim was a graduate of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, and went on to graduate from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education.
Tim was an accomplished and talented musician who performed under the stage name Timmy Rivers.
Tim played trumpet, flute and trombone with The Bobby Mercer Road Show and toured the United States with the band for more than twenty years. During his musical career, Tim had the opportunity to play opposite entertainers including B. B. King and Frank Sinatra, Jr. and he also filled in as a member of the back-up bands for The Four Tops, Joan Rivers and David Brenner. In later years, Tim performed with Standard Time and freelanced with various local musical groups.
Tim was an active choir member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Brownstown, PA, and also attended Zion Lutheran Church in Leola, PA.
Tim is survived by his son, Michael, El Portal, CA, and daughter Kelly, Washington, D.C. He instilled his love of music in both of his children. Tim is also survived by four brothers and five sisters-in-law: Rex Horein married to Julie, Donn Horein married to Billie, Denn Horein married to Karen, Tom Horein married to Brenda, and sister-in-law Kay Horein. He was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Horein. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date with family in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. Furman's – Leola