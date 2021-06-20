Timothy David Hanna, age 63, passed away on April 30, 2021 in Brodhead, WI.
Tim was born on December 14, 1957 in Columbia, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Catherine (Shreiner) Hanna.
Tim was married to Donna Bong on March 2, 1998 while attending the NASCAR race in Las Vegas, NV.
Tim is survived by his wife, Donna; two children, Timothy (Lauralee) Hanna and Jennifer (Eric) Morgan; 4 grandchildren, Erica, Ryanna, Alex and Danielle; two siblings, Jeff (Renata) Hanna and Sandy (Skip) Franz and many other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Ric Hanna.
Tim was retired after 25 years as US postal service carrier. He loved playing in his band with his dad and brothers, the Dick Hanna Band. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his family and friends as well as taking his grandchildren to the pony swim in Chincoteque, VA. He had many fond memories of his trips to North Carolina to vacation and drink "moonshine" with his North Carolina friends. Tim on occasion was also known bring back some of his own bootleg back to Wisconsin and eat the moonshine fruit.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tim's celebration of life with a time of remembrance on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.
