Timothy D. Rutter, Sr., 51, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on
Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert J., Sr. and Barbara J. (Butt) Rutter. He was the loving husband of Michele M. (Bowman) Rutter. They were married for 26 years last November.
Timothy was a millwright for Lukens Steel, now Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Plate of Coatesville. He enjoyed camping and going to Rehoboth Beach.
Timothy will be lovingly missed by: his wife, Michele; three children, Robin married to Deneshia Dosch, Leola, Timothy D. Rutter, Jr., Lancaster, Benjamin Rutter fiance' of Hailey, Akron; five grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Robert, Jr. married to Angela Rutter, Akron, Matthew Rutter, Conestoga.
A family gathering will be announced at a later date.
