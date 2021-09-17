On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Timothy B. Lehman, 63, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Susanne F. (Auker) Lehman.
Tim was born in Ephrata, PA to the late Melvin Lehman and Gwendoline (Bixler) Lehman. He was a 1976 graduate of Ephrata High School. He worked for Reading Hospital for 26 years in the Engineering Division and was recently self-employed doing remodels and renovation alongside his life-long friend David Lewis. He was a gifted craftsman specializing in cabinetry, cooking was his hobby and he was considered a gourmet cook. He would shop the grocery store flyers looking for the best deals, sharing his findings with family and friends. He loved designing flower beds that included a variety of hostas and enjoyed his vegetable garden. He was a fan of football, his favorite team was whoever was playing the Eagles. He was a NASCAR fan, his favorite driver was #18, Kyle Busch. Tim supported craft breweries, he enjoyed a good IPA. He generated conversation about his purple Crown Royal man bag everywhere he went. He was a member of the Lucky 13 Hunting club located in Tioga.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Gwendoline Lehman, and two children, Brian T. Lehman, Bozeman, MT, and Hannah E. Gross, wife of Dave, Ephrata; two grandchildren, Nathan and Emilie Gross; two siblings, Jesse Lehman, husband of Lois and Regina Usner, both of Ephrata; and many sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws on the Auker side of the family.
Tim's family would like to thank the kind, caring staff of Hospice and Community Care, and the staff that treated him at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.
A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date.
Plant a hosta in Tim's memory or donations in Tim's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care. PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
