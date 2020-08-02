Timothy Allen Glassmyer, 65, of Mount Joy, PA formerly of Willow Street, and Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home. He was raised as a son by his great-aunt Emma Mae and his great-uncle Joseph Studer. He was the child of the late Walter and Ella Mae Glassmyer.
Tim graduated in 1973 from J.P. McCaskey High School. After graduation he started working at the Kerr Glass Manufacturing Plant in Lancaster. His work in the Injection Molding department for over 24 years, produced millions of custom plastic bottle caps. He, along with the machines he spent his entire career with at Kerr, moved to National Novelty Brush where he worked until this past year.
In his younger years he loved to bowl, golf, and fish. He loved history especially Gettysburg, and the Wild West. His goals after retiring were to spend his days fishing, and writing a nonfiction history novel. His collection of Hawaiian shirts, old lottery tickets and Batman paraphernalia were unparalleled.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joan F. Glassmyer (Carey), and three children, daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Carr of Mount Joy, and sons, Scott Glassmyer and Russell Glassmyer both of Mount Joy. Tim had one grandchild, Juliana, whom he loved with all his heart; two sisters, one brother, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Monday, August 10th at 10 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA 17603. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a burial following at Riverview Burial Park Cemetery.
