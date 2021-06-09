Timothy Alan McIntosh, 69, of Philadelphia, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2021, in the Fox Chase Cancer Center, surrounded by his family.
Born in Anchorage, Alaska, he was the son of the late Ernard and Mildred (Bringe) McIntosh.
He was the loving husband of Deborah A. (Horst) McIntosh, with whom he shared forty years of marriage.
Timothy graduated from Marquette University, earned his Master of Divinity from Trinity International University and his PhD in Organization Leadership from Regent University.
He served as a missionary for thirty-three years in Lima, Peru. He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Hershey and Circle of Hope Church in Philadelphia.
Having been raised in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, he loved nature, camping, hunting, and boating. He enjoyed photography and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers. He dearly loved his family and sought to instill in them his own vision of being a "lifelong learner." Above anything, his life's passion was sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and training Christian leaders throughout Latin America.
In addition to his loving wife, Deborah, Timothy is survived by his children, Joel T. McIntosh, husband of Stacy Brix; Elizabeth A., wife of Tyler Nelson; and Andrea R. McIntosh. Also surviving are four grandchildren and his sisters, Melinda Kraus and Barbara Klopp.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Carol Prey.
A funeral service will be held on June 12, 2021, at 10:30 AM in Brownstown Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 11 N. Church St. SW, Brownstown, PA 17508, with a visitation held prior from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held immediately following the service in the adjourning church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Timothy's memory to Latin America Training Network at LATN.org/give/.
To send an online condolence, visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.