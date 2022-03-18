Timothy Alan Barron, 36, of Quarryville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Portsmouth, NH, he was the son of Melvin and Sandra (Turley) Barron. He was the fianc of Linsay Sloat.
Tim enjoyed fishing, listening to podcasts and playing video games, especially Zelda.
In addition to his parents and fianc, Tim is also survived by a brother, Christopher of Quarryville; maternal grandmother, Vida Kulp; maternal grandfather, Donald Turley; and his paternal grandmother, Donna Barron.
A Memorial Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook at:
