Tim O'Neal Lorah, 60, passed away in Manhattan on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021. Devoted son of Lucille E. and Harry E. (Ducky) Lorah of Denver, PA; beloved brother and brother-in-law of Geoffrey L. Lorah and Mary Grace Lydon Lorah of Punta Gorda, Florida and John W. Lorah and Janice Ferro Lorah of Stevens, PA; doting Uncle of Jasa, Justis, and Joshua Lorah.
Born July 12, 1960, Mr. Lorah was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church and graduated from Cocalico High School in 1978 where his love for the theatre began. He earned a BFA in theatre from Penn State University and an MFA in acting from Asolo Conservatory at Florida State University, then eagerly headed to New York City and never looked back. He worked as an actor, waiter and bartender before managing the Landmark Tavern for several years in the late 1980s, before a friend persuaded him to pursue a Law career. He attended New York Law School, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1996. Mr. Lorah then clerked for the Honorable Howard A. Levine, Associate Judge, New York Court of Appeals, before becoming a Senior Associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP for over 4 years. Esteemed for his expertise in the field of financial crime, he subsequently served as the Global Head of Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime at both Morgan Stanley and Barclays, and as a Managing Director with Navigant's Global Investigations and Compliance Practice. Mr. Lorah was also an Adjunct Professor of Law and a coveted lecturer, panelist, and co-author in his field. He served on the Boards of Bailey House, Housing Works, and Times Square Alliance Business Improvement District. As Tim cherished his relationships with the Penn State theatre community, he was honored to be named an Alumni Fellow by The Penn State Alumni Association in 2016.
Tim was devoted to his family and friends. He was a colorful raconteur who loved hosting parties, a fanatical collector of Christmas ornaments, a strategic card player, a fan of Broadway theatre. He loved watching The Price Is Right and Law & Order. He frequented his favorite restaurant, Joe Allen, so often that he was awarded Best Leading Regular Customer at the restaurant's "Joey" Awards. When not being in the comfort of his NYC apartment, visiting family in PA and FL, or traveling the globe for work, he most enjoyed vacationing with family and friends in Paris, Martha's Vineyard, North Carolina and the New Jersey Shore.
A memorial service will be held at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569 on June 26th. Visitation begins at 10:30 followed by a memorial service at 12:00. An additional memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New York Law School, Harry Ducky & Lucille Lorah Scholarship Fund at 185 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013, or Housing Works, Attention Development Dept., 57 Willoughby Street, 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201 or Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.