Tiffany Williams

Tiffany Latoya Williams passed away on February 12, 2021 at her home in Harrisburg, PA. Born June 2, 1983 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Donette Washington and Johnny Rosado. Survived by one sister, Shavonne Williams, her nanny, Cindy Williams, aunt, Annette McKinney, and her children that she loved so much: Anasja Williams of Philadelphia, Donte Williams and Amari K. Williams of Denver, CO, Brandon Williams of Baltimore, Sariah Allen, Diamond Allen, Truth Williams, and Sakani Williams of Harrisburg.
Tiffany L. Williams graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Lancaster Cosmetology School.
She is also survived by two special uncles Allen and Duane Williams in Chesapeake, VA, cousins, Karim Williams, Tori Williams, Ryan Williams, and a host of beloved extended family.
She will be missed. There will be a private services and interment at Manheim Fairview Cemetery for the family.
Thank you for all your calls and prayers. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »