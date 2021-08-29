Our hearts are heavy as our earth angel has become a heavenly angel on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the young age of 31. Tiffany McGhee was born in Lancaster County where she attended and graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School and HACC with a degree in Criminal Justice. She was previously employed by Lancaster County 911 and Wells Fargo Bank. She was the loving wife to Zach McGhee for 6 years and the mother to her fur-babies, Hank and Merle. Tiffany inspired hundreds of people during her journey through metastatic breast cancer since the age of 21, and never considered herself a victim but always saw herself as a survivor. She never complained and always fought with courage and grace. Her never ending will to live, feisty personality and "I can do it myself" attitude extended her time beyond all doctors' expectations. She lived each day as if it were her last in a world where giving up was never an option for her. Tiffany will be remembered by her huge circle of friends and family for her tenacity, incredible sense of humor, strong determination, smile and laugh that could melt your heart and for being her true, genuine, beautiful self.
In addition to her husband and fur-babies, Tiffany is survived by her parents: Brad and Traci Frantz, paternal grandparents: Terry and Patricia Frantz, her in-laws: Michael and Carol McGhee and brother-in-law, Dylan McGhee husband of Kaleigh. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Robert and Judith Kryder, and uncle, Bryan Frantz and best friends, Morgan Strubel and Megan Shissler. She will also be deeply missed by her multitude of friends and extended family. Tiffany will be forever in our hearts and always our inspiration. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for the love and care that Tiffany received.
Funeral Service will take place from Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, on Saturday, September 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will also be a viewing at the church on Friday evening, September 3rd from 6-8 p.m. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. A private interment will be in the Mount Eden Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com