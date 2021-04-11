Ticia Magner

Ticia (Patricia) Magner, 56, of Lancaster, PA, spent her lifetime experiencing the infinite healing in the repeated refrains of nature-the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter (as written by beloved biologist and environmentalist, Rachel Carson).
Ticia died at home, surrounded by deep love, in the arms of family. A self-proclaimed "dirt-worshipping, tree hugger," Ticia was a lifelong student of the beauty and mystery of the earth. A naturalist, environmentalist and conservationist, Ticia was a member of the National Resources Defense Council. Before retiring in 2020, Ticia worked for City of Lancaster, Public Works, Parks Department, planting and caring for trees.
Ticia was born to the late Geraldine (Mauer) Oliver and the late Richard Magner. She is preceded in death by stepfather Dennis Oliver, brother Patrick Magner, and sisters Kathleen Fox and Colleen Magner. Ticia is survived by four siblings: Mary Kinney (Wayne), Salem, OR; Christopher Magner (Carolyn); Jason Oliver; and Jeremy Oliver (Elizabeth)-all of whom reside in Lancaster; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather privately to celebrate Ticia's life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Resources Defense Council at www.act.nrdc.org.
To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com