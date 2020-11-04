Thuy N. Than, 28, of Lancaster, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 30, 2020, after a challenging battle with gastric cancer. Born in Vietnam, she was the daughter of Phan Than and the late Trang Nguyen.
Thuy graduated from J P McCaskey High School with the Class of 2010. She attended West Chester University and later obtained her Master's Degree from USciences. Prior to her illness, she worked as an Occupational Therapist for Lancaster General Hospital, and was involved with coaching McCaskey volleyball. She had an adventurous spirit, enjoyed life, and especially loved traveling and trying new foods.
In addition to her father, Thuy is survived by several siblings as well as many friends and her work family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 11 AM – 2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, or to watch a live stream of Thuy's visitation and services which will be available beginning at 1:00 PM on Sunday on her obituary page, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
