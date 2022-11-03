Thurman Leon Fields, 97, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, October 28, 2022. Thurman was born on March 4, 1925 in Durham, NC to the late Ernest and Ona Page Fields.
Graduating early from Durham High School, Thurman was honored to join the U.S. Navy, enlisting February 6, 1943. After surviving an airborne attack to the U.S.S. Kimberly during WWII, Thurman was asked aboard the U.S.S. Missouri to observe General MacArthur sign the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay.
Thurman returned home to marry his sweetheart Julia in 1946. They welcomed their son Carter a few years later. Thurman served 19 years in the U.S. Navy before continuing to serve his country as a civil service employee for 28 years. Thurman and Julia retired to Williamsburg, VA, where they made many lifelong friends and enjoyed the historical charm that Williamsburg offered. Later, retiring a second time to Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community in 2007, they enjoyed activities and celebrated life with many dear friends.
Thurman was a selfless man and wanted no recognition for it. Many kind and caring acts for others were carried out by this man who always greeted you by name, with a friendly smile. This world will certainly miss Thurman Fields.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Julia Carter Fields. Thurman was predeceased by his son, Carter; his brother Merrell Fields; sisters Ann Francis and Mary Claire Wheeler. We would like to thank the staff at QPRC for the loving care they provided over the last month and the constant presence of friends visiting with him.
A memorial service will be held at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, on Friday, November 4th at 1:30 p.m. in the Ellingsworth Auditorium. After the burial in Quarryville Cemetery, refreshments will be offered in the Williamsburg Room. reynoldsandshivery.com
