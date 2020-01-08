Thu Van Nguyen, 68, of Lancaster, formerly of Willow Street, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Bao Loc, Vietnam, to the late Hoanh and Tam Nguyen.
Thu worked for Hammond Pretzels for 23 years as a baker. Thu enjoyed working on cars as a Navy mechanic and he also enjoyed collecting Mercedes Benz cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hoi Thi Doan; his four children, Thuong Nguyen, husband of Allison, of Wyncote, Thuyet Nguyen, husband of Ashley, of Mountville, Loan Kim Nguyen, of Lancaster, and Phuong Kim Nguyen of Philadelphia; his nine grandchildren; Elsa Nguyen, Abigail H. Nguyen, Blaine Nguyen, Ayden Nguyen, Mason Nguyen, Sophia Nguyen, Alina Nguyen, Kai Hoang and Maya Hoang; his two sisters and two brothers.
A viewing for friends and family will be held from 4-7PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, PA 17543. A second viewing will begin at 10AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pk., Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Hoa Nguyen and The Rev. Larry Sherdel as Celebrants. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
